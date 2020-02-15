-
Lanto Griffin shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the Genesis Invitational
February 15, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Genesis Invitational, Lanto Griffin hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Griffin finished his round tied for 29th at 3 under; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 11 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harold Varner III, Sung Kang, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Griffin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.
On the 503-yard par-5 first, Griffin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Griffin to 3 under for the round.
On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Griffin's tee shot went 176 yards to the right rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
