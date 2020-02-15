In his third round at the Genesis Invitational, Patrick Reed hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Reed finished his round tied for 45th at 1 under; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 11 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harold Varner III, Sung Kang, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 315-yard par-4 10th hole, Reed reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Reed chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.

Reed tee shot went 173 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Reed to 1 under for the round.

Reed's tee shot went 282 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th. This moved Reed to even-par for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Reed had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.

Reed got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to even for the round.

Reed tee shot went 218 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Reed to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Reed's 168 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to even-par for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Reed hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 433-yard par-4 eighth, Reed went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Reed to even for the round.