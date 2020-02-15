Joseph Bramlett hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Invitational, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Bramlett finished his day tied for 36th at 2 under; Adam Scott, Matt Kuchar, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 10 under; Harold Varner III and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 9 under; and Dustin Johnson and Joel Dahmen are tied for 6th at 8 under.

On the 315-yard par-4 10th, Joseph Bramlett had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Joseph Bramlett to 1 over for the round.

Bramlett got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bramlett to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 166-yard par-3 16th, Bramlett missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Bramlett to 2 over for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 503-yard par-5 first, Bramlett chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 fifth hole, Bramlett had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bramlett to even for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Bramlett's 149 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 433-yard par-4 eighth hole, Bramlett had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Bramlett's 155 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Bramlett to 3 under for the round.