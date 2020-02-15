-
-
Russell Henley shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the Genesis Invitational
-
February 15, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 15, 2020
-
Highlights
Russell Henley drains long eagle putt at GenesisIn the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Russell Henley holes his 83-foot eagle putt on the par-5 11th hole.
Russell Henley hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Henley finished his day tied for 4th at 9 under with Harold Varner III; Adam Scott, Matt Kuchar, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 10 under; and Dustin Johnson and Joel Dahmen are tied for 6th at 8 under.
On the 434-yard par-4 fifth, Henley had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Henley to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 ninth hole, Henley had a 182 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henley to even for the round.
On the 315-yard par-4 10th hole, Henley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 11th, Henley chipped in his third shot from 28 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Henley to 3 under for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Henley's tee shot went 200 yards to the left rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Henley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.