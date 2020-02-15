Joel Dahmen hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Dahmen finished his round tied for 4th at 8 under with Sung Kang, Harold Varner III, Russell Henley, and Dustin Johnson; Matt Kuchar and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 11 under; and Adam Scott is in 3rd at 9 under.

On the 471-yard par-4 second, Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Dahmen to 1 over for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Dahmen hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 seventh hole, Dahmen had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

After a 266 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Dahmen chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Dahmen chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 3 under for the round.

At the 166-yard par-3 16th, Dahmen hit a tee shot 152 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 17th, Dahmen hit his 264 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Dahmen to 5 under for the round.