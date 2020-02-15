-
Jordan Spieth comes back from a rocky start in round three of the Genesis Invitational
February 15, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jordan Spieth rolls in eagle from fringe on No. 1 at GenesisIn the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Jordan Spieth holes his 31-foot eagle putt on the par-5 1st hole.
Jordan Spieth hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Invitational, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Spieth finished his round tied for 45th at 1 under; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 12 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harold Varner III, Adam Scott, Sung Kang, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
On the 459-yard par-4 13th, Jordan Spieth had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jordan Spieth to 1 over for the round.
On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Spieth's tee shot went 149 yards to the right rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 17th, Spieth had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Spieth to even for the round.
Spieth got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to 1 over for the round.
At the par-5 first, Spieth chipped in his third shot from 11 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.
Spieth tee shot went 211 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Spieth to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 434-yard par-4 fifth hole, Spieth chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.
