Bud Cauley hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at even for the tournament. Cauley finished his day tied for 53rd at even par; Adam Scott, Matt Kuchar, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 10 under; Harold Varner III and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 9 under; and Dustin Johnson and Joel Dahmen are tied for 6th at 8 under.

On the 315-yard par-4 10th hole, Cauley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cauley to 1 under for the round.

At the 459-yard par-4 13th, Cauley reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Cauley at 2 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Cauley's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 166-yard par-3 16th, Cauley missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Cauley to 1 under for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 475-yard par-4 18th, Cauley chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cauley to even for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Cauley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Cauley to 1 under for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 second, Cauley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cauley to even-par for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Cauley hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cauley to 1 under for the round.