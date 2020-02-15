-
Carlos Ortiz shoots Even-par 71 in round three of the Genesis Invitational
February 15, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Carlos Ortiz hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Ortiz finished his round tied for 22nd at 4 under; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 11 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 10 under; and Adam Scott is in 3rd at 9 under.
After a 318 yard drive on the 503-yard par-5 first, Ortiz chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Ortiz had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ortiz to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 199-yard par-3 green sixth, Ortiz suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.
On the 315-yard par-4 10th, Ortiz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ortiz to even for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 14th, Ortiz hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.
Ortiz got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ortiz to even-par for the round.
