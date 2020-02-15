-
Cameron Tringale putts well in round three of the Genesis Invitational
February 15, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Cameron Tringale hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Invitational, and finished the round bogey free. Tringale finished his round tied for 27th at 3 under; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 11 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 10 under; and Adam Scott is in 3rd at 9 under.
On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Cameron Tringale had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cameron Tringale to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 13th hole, Tringale had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Tringale reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 3 under for the round.
On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Tringale reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 4 under for the round.
