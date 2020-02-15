In his third round at the Genesis Invitational, Andrew Landry hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Landry finished his round tied for 30th at 3 under; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 11 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harold Varner III, Adam Scott, Sung Kang, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Landry had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.

Landry got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Landry to even-par for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 third, Landry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Landry to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 ninth hole, Landry chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.

On the 315-yard par-4 10th Landry hit his tee shot 278 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Landry to 2 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Landry's tee shot went 176 yards to the fringe and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 487-yard par-4 15th, Landry chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Landry to even for the round.

Landry hit his tee at the green on the 166-yard par-3 16th, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.