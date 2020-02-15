  • Andrew Landry shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the Genesis Invitational

    Andrew Landry sinks 33-foot birdie putt at Genesis

    In the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Andrew Landry makes a 33-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.