Adam Hadwin hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hadwin finished his round tied for 34th at 2 under; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 12 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harold Varner III, Adam Scott, Sung Kang, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

After a 297 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Hadwin chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 12th, Hadwin chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hadwin to even for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 13th hole, Hadwin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

On the 487-yard par-4 15th, Hadwin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to even-par for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 17th, Hadwin hit his 95 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

Hadwin got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to even for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Hadwin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Hadwin had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Hadwin's 149 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hadwin hit his next to the fringe and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 408-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.