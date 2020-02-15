  • Adam Hadwin shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Adam Hadwin hits his 95-yard approach shot to 4-feet then makes the putt for birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Adam Hadwin's nice approach leads to birdie at Genesis

    In the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Adam Hadwin hits his 95-yard approach shot to 4-feet then makes the putt for birdie on the par-5 17th hole.