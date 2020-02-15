-
Hideki Matsuyama shoots 7-under 64 in round three of the Genesis Invitational
February 15, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Hideki Matsuyama chips in for eagle at GenesisIn the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Hideki Matsuyama chips in from just off the green to make eagle at the par-5 1st hole.
Hideki Matsuyama hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 11th at 6 under; Adam Scott, Matt Kuchar, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 10 under; Harold Varner III and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 9 under; and Dustin Johnson and Joel Dahmen are tied for 6th at 8 under.
At the 315-yard par-4 10th, Matsuyama had a 286-yard drive to the green. Leaving himself a 8-foot putt for eagle, which he converted. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.
After a 312 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Matsuyama chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 14th, Matsuyama hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 4 under for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 17th, Matsuyama chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 5 under for the round.
On the 503-yard par-5 first, Matsuyama had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Matsuyama to 6 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 second hole, Matsuyama chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 7 under for the round.
At the 408-yard par-4 seventh, Matsuyama got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Matsuyama to 7 under for the round.
