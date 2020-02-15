Hideki Matsuyama hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 11th at 6 under; Adam Scott, Matt Kuchar, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 10 under; Harold Varner III and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 9 under; and Dustin Johnson and Joel Dahmen are tied for 6th at 8 under.

At the 315-yard par-4 10th, Matsuyama had a 286-yard drive to the green. Leaving himself a 8-foot putt for eagle, which he converted. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Matsuyama chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 14th, Matsuyama hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 4 under for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 17th, Matsuyama chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 5 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Matsuyama had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Matsuyama to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 second hole, Matsuyama chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 7 under for the round.

At the 408-yard par-4 seventh, Matsuyama got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Matsuyama to 7 under for the round.