Kyoung-Hoon Lee shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the Genesis Invitational
February 15, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kyoung-Hoon Lee's bunker play leads to birdie at GenesisIn the opening round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Kyoung-Hoon Lee gets up-and-down from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-4 10th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his third round at the Genesis Invitational, Kyoung-Hoon Lee hit 5 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Lee finished his round tied for 22nd at 4 under; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 12 under; Rory McIlroy and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Sung Kang, Adam Scott, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the par-4 fifth, Lee's 160 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 408-yard par-4 seventh hole, Lee had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Lee's 157 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.
Lee got a bogey on the 315-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lee to 2 under for the round.
At the 166-yard par-3 16th, Lee hit a tee shot 150 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.
On the 475-yard par-4 18th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 2 under for the round.
