In his third round at the Genesis Invitational, James Hahn hit 12 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Hahn finished his round tied for 16th at 5 under; Matt Kuchar and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 10 under; Adam Scott and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Dustin Johnson and Joel Dahmen are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Hahn had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.

Hahn missed the green on his first shot on the 236-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 28 yards for birdie. This moved Hahn to 2 under for the round.

Hahn tee shot went 173 yards to the right rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hahn to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 433-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hahn chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hahn to 2 under for the round.

Hahn got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hahn to 1 under for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Hahn's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Hahn reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.