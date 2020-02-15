In his third round at the Genesis Invitational, Brian Stuard hit 12 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Stuard finished his round tied for 22nd at 4 under; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 12 under; Rory McIlroy and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Sung Kang, Adam Scott, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Stuard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.

Stuard got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to even-par for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 third, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stuard to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 199-yard par-3 green sixth, Stuard suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Stuard's 148 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 ninth hole, Stuard had a 192 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to even for the round.

On the par-5 11th, Stuard's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 17th, Stuard hit his 76 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.