Brian Stuard shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the Genesis Invitational
February 15, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brian Stuard chips in for birdie at GenesisIn the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Brian Stuard chips in from the greenside rough to make birdie at the par-4 18th hole.
In his third round at the Genesis Invitational, Brian Stuard hit 12 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Stuard finished his round tied for 22nd at 4 under; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 12 under; Rory McIlroy and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Sung Kang, Adam Scott, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Stuard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.
Stuard got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to even-par for the round.
On the 434-yard par-4 third, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stuard to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 199-yard par-3 green sixth, Stuard suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Stuard's 148 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 ninth hole, Stuard had a 192 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to even for the round.
On the par-5 11th, Stuard's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 17th, Stuard hit his 76 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.
