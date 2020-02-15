In his third round at the Genesis Invitational, Brendon Todd hit 6 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Todd finished his round tied for 57th at 1 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 10 under; Adam Scott, Russell Henley, and Matt Kuchar are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Dustin Johnson and Joel Dahmen are tied for 5th at 8 under.

Todd got a bogey on the 315-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Todd to 1 over for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 14th, Todd hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to even-par for the round.

On the 487-yard par-4 15th, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 1 over for the round.

At the 166-yard par-3 16th, Todd hit a tee shot 154 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to even for the round.

On the par-4 second, Todd's 202 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

Todd got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 fifth hole, Todd chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Todd hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 408-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Todd to even for the round.