  • Dustin Johnson shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Dustin Johnson makes 24-foot eagle putt on the par-5 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Dustin Johnson drains a 24-foot eagle on No. 17 at Genesis

    In the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Dustin Johnson makes 24-foot eagle putt on the par-5 17th hole.