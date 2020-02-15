In his third round at the Genesis Invitational, Dustin Johnson hit 4 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his round tied for 4th at 8 under; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 11 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 10 under; and Adam Scott is in 3rd at 9 under.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Johnson hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Johnson to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Johnson's 146 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 433-yard par-4 eighth, Johnson went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his double bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a three-putt to finish the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 over for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Johnson chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Johnson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

Johnson got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 1 under for the round.

Johnson hit his tee at the green on the 192-yard par-3 14th, setting himself up for a long 42-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Johnson hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

At the 166-yard par-3 16th, Johnson hit a tee shot 153 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 17th, Johnson chipped in his third shot from 8 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Johnson to 4 under for the round.