In his third round at the Genesis Invitational, Kyle Stanley hit 12 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Stanley finished his round tied for 66th at 6 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 11 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harold Varner III, Sung Kang, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

Stanley got a bogey on the 315-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stanley to 1 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Stanley got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Stanley to 2 over for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 13th, Stanley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stanley to 3 over for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Stanley's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

At the par-5 eighth, Stanley chipped in his fifth from 5 yards, carding a par. This kept Stanley at 4 over for the round.

On the par-5 first, Stanley's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stanley to 3 over for the round.

Stanley got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stanley to 4 over for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Stanley's tee shot went 221 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 seventh, Stanley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stanley to 6 over for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 458-yard par-4 ninth, Stanley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stanley to 7 over for the round.