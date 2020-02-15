-
Tony Finau shoots Even-par 71 in round three of the Genesis Invitational
February 15, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Tony Finau sticks tee shot to set up birdie at GenesisIn the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Tony Finau lands his 164-yard tee shot 3 feet from the cup at the par-3 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Tony Finau hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Finau finished his round tied for 57th at 1 over; Matt Kuchar and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 10 under; Adam Scott and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Dustin Johnson and Joel Dahmen are tied for 5th at 8 under.
At the 192-yard par-3 14th, Finau hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.
On the 487-yard par-4 15th, Finau had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to even for the round.
On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Finau's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Finau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 18th hole, Finau had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.
On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Finau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Finau to 2 under for the round.
Finau got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to 1 under for the round.
On the 434-yard par-4 fifth, Finau had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to even for the round.
