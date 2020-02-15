Tony Finau hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Finau finished his round tied for 57th at 1 over; Matt Kuchar and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 10 under; Adam Scott and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Dustin Johnson and Joel Dahmen are tied for 5th at 8 under.

At the 192-yard par-3 14th, Finau hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.

On the 487-yard par-4 15th, Finau had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to even for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Finau's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Finau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 18th hole, Finau had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Finau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Finau to 2 under for the round.

Finau got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to 1 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 fifth, Finau had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to even for the round.