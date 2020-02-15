In his third round at the Genesis Invitational, Scott Brown hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Brown finished his round tied for 10th at 6 under; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 12 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harold Varner III, Sung Kang, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Brown had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.

Brown got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brown to even-par for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Brown hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Brown's 168 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brown to 2 under for the round.

On the 315-yard par-4 10th Brown hit his tee shot 277 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Brown to 3 under for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 12th, Brown chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Brown to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Brown hit an approach shot from 95 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brown to 3 under for the round.