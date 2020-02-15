-
Rory McIlroy shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the Genesis Invitational
February 15, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Rory McIlroy birdies No. 13 at GenesisIn the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Rory McIlroy makes birdie on the par-4 13th hole.
In his third round at the Genesis Invitational, Rory McIlroy hit 6 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. McIlroy finished his day tied for 1st at 10 under with Adam Scott and Matt Kuchar; Harold Varner III and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 9 under; and Dustin Johnson and Joel Dahmen are tied for 6th at 8 under.
After a 294 yard drive on the 503-yard par-5 first, McIlroy chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, McIlroy's 103 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 ninth hole, McIlroy had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McIlroy to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, McIlroy's 138 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 4 under for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 14th, McIlroy's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.
