  • Sung Kang shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Sung Kang hits his 175-yard approach shot to 3-feet then makes the putt for birdie on the par-4 5th hole.
    Highlights

    Sung Kang birdies No. 5 at Genesis

    In the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Sung Kang hits his 175-yard approach shot to 3-feet then makes the putt for birdie on the par-4 5th hole.