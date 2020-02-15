Sung Kang hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Kang finished his round tied for 8th at 7 under; Adam Scott, Matt Kuchar, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 10 under; Russell Henley is in 4th at 9 under; and Harold Varner III, Dustin Johnson, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Kang reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Kang had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kang to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Kang's 175 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Kang hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 433-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Kang to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kang had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kang to 3 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Kang's tee shot went 200 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

At the 487-yard par-4 15th, Kang got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Kang's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 18th hole, Kang reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.