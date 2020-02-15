Martin Laird hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Laird finished his round tied for 44th at 1 under; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 11 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 10 under; and Adam Scott is in 3rd at 9 under.

After a 310 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Laird chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.

At the 479-yard par-4 12th, Laird got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Laird to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the 192-yard par-3 14th green, Laird suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Laird at 1 over for the round.

At the 487-yard par-4 15th, Laird reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Laird at even-par for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 166-yard par-3 16th, Laird missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Laird to even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Laird hit an approach shot from 89 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 18th hole, Laird had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Laird to 2 under for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Laird's tee shot went 217 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 fifth, Laird's tee shot went 288 yards to the native area, his second shot went 18 yards to the native area, and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved Laird to even-par for the round.