In his third round at the Genesis Invitational, Brian Harman hit 6 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Harman finished his round tied for 52nd at even par; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 12 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harold Varner III, Adam Scott, Sung Kang, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Harman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Harman's 127 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Harman to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Harman had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

Harman got a bogey on the 433-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to even for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 12th, Harman had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Harman to 1 over for the round.

Harman got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Harman to 2 over for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Harman's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.