-
-
Alex Noren shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the Genesis Invitational
-
February 15, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 15, 2020
In his third round at the Genesis Invitational, Alex Noren hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Noren finished his round tied for 52nd at even par; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 12 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harold Varner III, Sung Kang, Adam Scott, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
Noren got a bogey on the 315-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noren to 1 over for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Noren hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Noren at 2 over for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 17th, Noren hit his 265 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Noren to even-par for the round.
On the 475-yard par-4 18th, Noren had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noren to 1 over for the round.
Noren got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noren to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Noren's 162 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.