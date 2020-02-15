-
J.B. Holmes shoots 5-over 76 in round three of the Genesis Invitational
February 15, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
J.B. Holmes gets up-and-down for birdie at GenesisIn the opening round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, J.B. Holmes gets up-and-down from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-5 11th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
J.B. Holmes hit 4 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Holmes finished his round tied for 57th at 1 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 10 under; Adam Scott, Russell Henley, and Matt Kuchar are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Dustin Johnson and Joel Dahmen are tied for 5th at 8 under.
On the 471-yard par-4 second, Holmes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Holmes to 1 over for the round.
Holmes got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Holmes to 2 over for the round.
On the 408-yard par-4 seventh, Holmes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Holmes to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 315-yard par-4 10th hole, Holmes chipped in his fourth from 9 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Holmes at 3 over for the round.
On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Holmes's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.
