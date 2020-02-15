In his third round at the Genesis Invitational, Luke List hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. List finished his round tied for 10th at 6 under; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 12 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harold Varner III, Sung Kang, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

After a 291 yard drive on the 503-yard par-5 first, List chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved List to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, List's 172 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to 2 under for the round.

List tee shot went 220 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing List to 1 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, List hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put List at even-par for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, List chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved List to 1 under for the round.

After a 337 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, List chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved List to 2 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th, List had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved List to 3 under for the round.