In his third round at the Genesis Invitational, Marc Leishman hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Leishman finished his round tied for 28th at 3 under; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 12 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harold Varner III, Sung Kang, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Leishman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 479-yard par-4 12th hole, Leishman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Leishman to 2 under for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 13th hole, Leishman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Leishman to 3 under for the round.

Leishman got a bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to 2 under for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Leishman hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Leishman to 2 under for the round.

At the 590-yard par-5 17th, Leishman got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Leishman to 2 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Leishman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Leishman to 3 under for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Leishman's tee shot went 249 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Leishman's 159 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 3 under for the round.