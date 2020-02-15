-
Ryan Moore shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the Genesis Invitational
February 15, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Genesis Invitational, Ryan Moore hit 12 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Moore finished his round tied for 34th at 2 under; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 12 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harold Varner III, Adam Scott, Sung Kang, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
On the par-4 13th, Moore's 155 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.
Moore got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to even-par for the round.
At the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Moore hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 seventh hole, Moore had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.
