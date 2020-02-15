In his third round at the Genesis Invitational, Rafa Cabrera Bello hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Cabrera Bello finished his round tied for 22nd at 4 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 10 under; Adam Scott, Russell Henley, and Matt Kuchar are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Dustin Johnson and Joel Dahmen are tied for 5th at 8 under.

At the 471-yard par-4 second, Cabrera Bello got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 over for the round.

Cabrera Bello got a double bogey on the 434-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Cabrera Bello to 3 over for the round.

Cabrera Bello missed the green on his first shot on the 236-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 10 yards for birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 2 over for the round.

On the 315-yard par-4 10th hole, Cabrera Bello reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Cabrera Bello got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Cabrera Bello to 2 over for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 12th hole, Cabrera Bello reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 over for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 459-yard par-4 13th, Cabrera Bello chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 2 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Cabrera Bello reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 over for the round.