In his third round at the Genesis Invitational, Chez Reavie hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Reavie finished his round tied for 17th at 5 under; Matt Kuchar and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 10 under; Adam Scott and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Dustin Johnson and Joel Dahmen are tied for 5th at 8 under.

Reavie got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Reavie to 1 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 third, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Reavie's 185 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 11th, Reavie hit his 102 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Reavie to even-par for the round.

Reavie got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 1 over for the round.

Reavie missed the green on his first shot on the 192-yard par-3 14th but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Reavie to even for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 18th, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to even-par for the round.