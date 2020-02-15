Scott Piercy hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Piercy finished his round tied for 20th at 4 under; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 12 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harold Varner III, Sung Kang, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 fifth hole, Piercy had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Piercy's 139 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.

On the 433-yard par-4 eighth, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 1 under for the round.

On the 315-yard par-4 10th hole, Piercy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Piercy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Piercy to 3 under for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 12th, Piercy chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.

Piercy got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Piercy to 1 under for the round.