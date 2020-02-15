-
-
Scott Piercy shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the Genesis Invitational
-
February 15, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 15, 2020
Scott Piercy hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Piercy finished his round tied for 20th at 4 under; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 12 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harold Varner III, Sung Kang, and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 fifth hole, Piercy had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Piercy's 139 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.
On the 433-yard par-4 eighth, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 1 under for the round.
On the 315-yard par-4 10th hole, Piercy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.
On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Piercy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Piercy to 3 under for the round.
After a 281 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 12th, Piercy chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.
Piercy got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Piercy to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.