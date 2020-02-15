Jason Dufner hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Dufner finished his round tied for 65th at 6 over; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 10 under; Adam Scott, Russell Henley, and Matt Kuchar are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Dustin Johnson and Joel Dahmen are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the 315-yard par-4 10th hole, Dufner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Dufner's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 487-yard par-4 15th, Dufner chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Dufner to 1 over for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Dufner's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 18th, Dufner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dufner to 3 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Dufner had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Dufner to 2 over for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 fifth hole, Dufner reached the green in 2 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at 4 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 199-yard par-3 sixth green, Dufner suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Dufner at 5 over for the round.

Dufner got a bogey on the 433-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dufner to 6 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 458-yard par-4 ninth hole, Dufner chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Dufner to 5 over for the round.