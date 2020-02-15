-
Paul Casey shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the Genesis Invitational
February 15, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Genesis Invitational, Paul Casey hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Casey finished his round tied for 16th at 5 under; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 11 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 10 under; and Adam Scott is in 3rd at 9 under.
On the 503-yard par-5 first, Casey had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Casey to 1 under for the round.
On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Casey reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Casey to 2 under for the round.
After a 304 yard drive on the 487-yard par-4 15th, Casey chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Casey to 1 under for the round.
On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Casey's tee shot went 152 yards to the right rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
At the par-5 17th, Casey chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Casey to 1 under for the round.
