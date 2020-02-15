In his third round at the Genesis Invitational, Adam Scott hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Scott finished his round tied for 1st at 10 under with Matt Kuchar and Rory McIlroy; Russell Henley is in 4th at 9 under; and Harold Varner III, Dustin Johnson, and Joel Dahmen are tied for 5th at 8 under.

Scott got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scott to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Scott's 116 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to even-par for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 fifth, Scott got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Scott to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 seventh hole, Scott had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scott to even for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Scott's 165 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Scott chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 2 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Scott reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Scott to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 18th hole, Scott had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scott to 4 under for the round.