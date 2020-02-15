In his third round at the Genesis Invitational, Pat Perez hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Perez finished his round tied for 46th at 1 under; Rory McIlroy is in 1st at 10 under; Adam Scott, Russell Henley, and Matt Kuchar are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Dustin Johnson and Joel Dahmen are tied for 5th at 8 under.

After a 303 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Pat Perez chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pat Perez to 1 under for the round.

Perez got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to even-par for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Perez's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Perez had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Perez to even for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Perez's 154 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 ninth hole, Perez had a 186 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.