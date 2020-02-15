In his third round at the Genesis Invitational, Rory Sabbatini hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Sabbatini finished his round tied for 57th at 1 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 11 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harold Varner III, Adam Scott, Sung Kang, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Sabbatini reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Sabbatini's tee shot went 222 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 199-yard par-3 green sixth, Sabbatini suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

Sabbatini hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 seventh. This moved Sabbatini to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Sabbatini's 151 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 1 over for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 12th, Sabbatini chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 13th hole, Sabbatini had a 182 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 1 over for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 487-yard par-4 15th, Sabbatini chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 2 over for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Sabbatini's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.