Vaughn Taylor hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his round tied for 28th at 3 under; Matt Kuchar and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 10 under; Adam Scott and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Dustin Johnson and Joel Dahmen are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Taylor had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 third, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Taylor to even for the round.

Taylor tee shot went 216 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Taylor to 1 over for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 2 over for the round.

On the 315-yard par-4 10th, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 3 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 over for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 3 over for the round.