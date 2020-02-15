In his third round at the Genesis Invitational, Ryan Palmer hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Palmer finished his round in 68th at 9 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 12 under; Rory McIlroy and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Sung Kang, Adam Scott, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 9 under.

Palmer got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Palmer to 1 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Palmer his chip went 15 yards to the green where he 2 putted for $self.sc. This moved him to 7 over for the round.

On the 487-yard par-4 15th, Palmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Palmer to 8 over for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Palmer's tee shot went 149 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 9 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Palmer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 50-foot putt for eagle. This put Palmer at 7 over for the round.

At the 471-yard par-4 second, Palmer got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Palmer to 8 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Palmer's 122 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 7 over for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Palmer hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 6 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 408-yard par-4 seventh hole, Palmer had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Palmer to 7 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Palmer hit his next to the fairway bunker and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 433-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Palmer to 9 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Palmer hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 458-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Palmer to 10 over for the round.