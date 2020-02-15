  • Matt Kuchar shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Matt Kuchar hits his 72-yard approach shot to 13-feet then holes the putt for birdie on the par-5 11th hole.
    Highlights

    Matt Kuchar makes birdie on No. 11 at Genesis

