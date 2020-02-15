In his third round at the Genesis Invitational, Matt Kuchar hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Kuchar finished his day tied for 1st at 10 under with Adam Scott and Rory McIlroy; Harold Varner III and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 9 under; and Dustin Johnson and Joel Dahmen are tied for 6th at 8 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Kuchar reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Kuchar's 135 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 11th, Kuchar's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 3 under for the round.

After a 223 yard drive on the 459-yard par-4 13th, Kuchar chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 487-yard par-4 15th, Kuchar chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Kuchar hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kuchar at even-par for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Kuchar reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.