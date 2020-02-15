-
Justin Rose shoots 3-over 74 in round three of the Genesis Invitational
February 15, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
The Takeaway
In his third round at the Genesis Invitational, Justin Rose hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Rose finished his round tied for 45th at 1 under; Matt Kuchar and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 10 under; Adam Scott and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Dustin Johnson and Joel Dahmen are tied for 5th at 8 under.
After a 289 yard drive on the 503-yard par-5 first, Rose chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Rose's 153 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to 1 under for the round.
Rose got a bogey on the 433-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rose to even-par for the round.
On the 479-yard par-4 12th, Rose had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rose to 1 over for the round.
Rose got a bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rose to 2 over for the round.
On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Rose's tee shot went 146 yards to the left rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
