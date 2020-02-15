Charles Howell III hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Howell III finished his round tied for 63rd at 5 over; Matt Kuchar and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 10 under; Adam Scott and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Dustin Johnson and Joel Dahmen are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the 315-yard par-4 10th hole, Howell III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to 1 under for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 12th, Howell III chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Howell III to even for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 13th, Howell III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Howell III to 1 over for the round.

Howell III got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Howell III to 2 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 fifth, Howell III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Howell III to 3 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Howell III's tee shot went 176 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.