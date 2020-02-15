-
Sergio Garcia finishes with Even-par 71 in third round of the Genesis Invitational
February 15, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sergio Garcia uses nice approach to set up birdie at GenesisIn the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Sergio Garcia lands his 123-yard approach 5 feet from the cup at the par-4 9th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his third round at the Genesis Invitational, Sergio Garcia hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Garcia finished his round tied for 36th at 2 under; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 11 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harold Varner III, Adam Scott, Sung Kang, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
On the par-5 first, Garcia's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to 1 under for the round.
Garcia got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garcia to even-par for the round.
On the 459-yard par-4 13th, Garcia had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garcia to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Garcia's 172 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to even for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Garcia reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garcia to 1 under for the round.
Garcia got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garcia to even-par for the round.
