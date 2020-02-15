In his third round at the Genesis Invitational, Tiger Woods hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Woods finished his round in 65th at 5 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 12 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 10 under; and Harold Varner III, Adam Scott, Sung Kang, and Russell Henley are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Woods got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Woods to 1 over for the round.

At the 459-yard par-4 13th hole, Woods reached the green in 2 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at 3 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Woods's tee shot went 178 yards to the fringe and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Woods's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Woods had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Woods to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Woods's 120 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woods to 3 over for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Woods's tee shot went 225 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

At the 458-yard par-4 ninth, Woods got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Woods to 5 over for the round.