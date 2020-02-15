Steve Stricker hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Stricker finished his round tied for 57th at 1 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 11 under; Rory McIlroy is in 2nd at 10 under; and Adam Scott is in 3rd at 9 under.

On the 315-yard par-4 10th hole, Stricker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stricker to 1 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 18th, Stricker had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stricker to even for the round.

At the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Stricker hit a tee shot 226 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stricker to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 fifth hole, Stricker chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Stricker to 2 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Stricker's tee shot went 167 yards to the right rough and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Stricker hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 458-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Stricker to even-par for the round.