Matthew Wolff shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the Genesis Invitational
February 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Matthew Wolff hit 7 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Wolff finished his day tied for 106th at 5 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III, Rory McIlroy, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Adam Scott, Russell Henley, Sung Kang, and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 5th at 6 under.
After a 272 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Wolff chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 1 under for the round.
On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Wolff's tee shot went 241 yards to the left rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
Wolff got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolff to 1 over for the round.
At the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Wolff hit a tee shot 206 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to even for the round.
