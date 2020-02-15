In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Cameron Champ hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Champ finished his round tied for 111th at 6 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Sung Kang, Russell Henley, Wyndham Clark, Adam Scott, and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 4th at 6 under.

At the 315-yard par-4 10th, Champ got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Champ to 2 over for the round.

After a 341 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Champ chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 1 over for the round.

Champ got a bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 2 over for the round.

At the 166-yard par-3 16th, Champ hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Champ hit an approach shot from 195 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to even-par for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Champ's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 408-yard par-4 seventh, Champ's tee shot went 319 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 71 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Champ to 2 over for the round.

After a 341 yard drive on the 433-yard par-4 eighth, Champ chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Champ to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Champ's 131 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 2 over for the round.