  • Cameron Champ shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the opening round of The Genesis Invitational 2020, Cameron Champ paid tribute to his late Grandpa Mack and his heritage with one black and one white shoe.
    Cameron Champ honors Grandpa Mack and equality at Genesis

