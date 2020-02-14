Wyndham Clark hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Clark finished his day tied for 2nd at 7 under with Harold Varner III and Rory McIlroy; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 9 under; and Adam Scott, Russell Henley, Sung Kang, and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Clark reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 second, Clark had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to even for the round.

Clark his approach went 39 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Clark to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 fifth hole, Clark chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Clark to even-par for the round.

On the 433-yard par-4 eighth hole, Clark reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Clark reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 13th hole, Clark had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Clark to 3 under for the round.

Clark got a bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 2 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Clark reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 3 under for the round.