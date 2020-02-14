Collin Morikawa hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Morikawa finished his round tied for 26th at 2 under; Harold Varner III and Matt Kuchar are tied for 1st at 7 under; Sung Kang and Adam Scott are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Si Woo Kim, Vaughn Taylor, James Hahn, and Russell Henley are tied for 5th at 5 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Morikawa hit an approach shot from 194 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.

Morikawa his approach went 38 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 199-yard par-3 green sixth, Morikawa suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even for the round.

On the 315-yard par-4 10th hole, Morikawa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Morikawa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 12th, Morikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 13th hole, Morikawa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.