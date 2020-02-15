In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Aaron Wise hit 5 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Wise finished his round tied for 110th at 6 over; Matt Kuchar is in 1st at 9 under; Harold Varner III and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Sung Kang, Russell Henley, Wyndham Clark, Adam Scott, Vaughn Taylor, and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Wise reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.

Wise tee shot went 218 yards to the right rough and his approach went 45 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Wise to even-par for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Wise hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Wise to even for the round.

Wise got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wise to 1 over for the round.

After a 257 yard drive on the 459-yard par-4 13th, Wise chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wise to 2 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Wise's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 487-yard par-4 15th, Wise chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wise to 4 over for the round.